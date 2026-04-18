Opposition parties planning to move fresh notice in Parliament seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:01 IST
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Opposition parties planning to move fresh notice in Parliament seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Sources.
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