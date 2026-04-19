Strengthening Ties: India's VP Focuses on Sri Lanka's Future

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan engaged in significant talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday, focusing on enhancing multifaceted bilateral ties. Their discussions prominently featured housing projects, ongoing Indian aid, and the contentious fishermen's issues, aiming to foster humanitarian solutions for affected communities.

Accompanied by a 49-member delegation, Radhakrishnan's landmark visit marks the first by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka. Emphasizing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the talks also included the USD 450 million Cyclone Ditwah aid package, focusing on reconstruction efforts for Tamil communities severely affected in storm regions.

Radhakrishnan met with diverse leaders including Sri Lanka's opposition head Sajith Premadasa, further reinforcing the long-standing civilizational bonds between the countries. His engagements also included discussions with Tamil parties and participation in community events, showcasing India's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)