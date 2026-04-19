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Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Performance Propels Punjab Kings to Victory

Priyansh Arya's explosive innings alongside Cooper Connolly propelled Punjab Kings to a commanding 254/7. Arya scored 93 off 37 balls, contributing to a 182-run partnership with Connolly, who scored 87. Despite LSG's efforts, including Prince Yadav's impressive bowling, their innings floundered amid Arya's dominance and Connolly's prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:29 IST
Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Performance Propels Punjab Kings to Victory
Priyansh Arya

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Priyansh Arya emerged as the star for Punjab Kings, leading them to a massive 254 for 7 victory over Lucknow Super Kings. Arya showcased his T20 prowess with a blistering 93 off 37 balls, leaving the opposition bowlers reeling.

Partnered by Australian sensation Cooper Connolly, who played an equally impressive innings of 87 off 45 balls, they formed a formidable duo. Their partnership of 182 runs off 80 balls, highlighted by 16 sixes, set the opposition on the back foot, effectively taking the game out of LSG's reach.

Despite a valiant effort from LSG's Prince Yadav, whose precise bowling yielded him 2 wickets for 25 runs, the early dominance exerted by Arya and Connolly was too much to overcome. The LSG batting response fell short, confirming Punjab Kings' victory in a match filled with aggressive batting and strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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