In a significant development, British police announced the arrest of seven individuals linked to a national plan aimed at targeting high-end retail stores. The suspects, one man and six women, were apprehended in Salford, Greater Manchester, as part of a conspiracy to steal as per the police statement.

Authorities believe the group was preparing for a non-direct action mass shoplifting campaign, with intentions to redistribute goods stolen from luxury outlets. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker insisted that law enforcement is taking strong measures to address this organized criminal activity.

Members of the civil resistance group Take Back Power, which argues for taxing extreme wealth, claimed responsibility for the detained activists, asserting that the arrests targeted non-violent training sessions discussing historical social justice movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)