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Revolutionizing Medical Practice: NMC's Groundbreaking Amendments for Military Doctors

The National Medical Commission has proposed amendments to simplify registration and licensing for Armed Forces Medical Services doctors. The amendments aim to streamline nationwide practice rights, facilitate seamless registration, and introduce specific rules for professional conduct, thereby allowing AFMS doctors greater flexibility and operational ease across states and union territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:22 IST
Revolutionizing Medical Practice: NMC's Groundbreaking Amendments for Military Doctors
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The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently proposed amendments to the registration and licensing regulations specifically for Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) doctors, as mentioned in a public notification.

The 2026 amendment draft aims to provide AFMS doctors the flexibility to register with a State Medical Council of their choice and grants them permission to practice across all states and Union Territories. This move addresses the administrative hurdles faced due to frequent transfers, which often necessitate multiple registrations.

Additional provisions include lifetime validity of medical qualifications acquired while in service, protection of licenses from inactivity due to late renewals, and jurisdiction rules in professional conduct cases. The NMC is currently welcoming feedback ahead of finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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