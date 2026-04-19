Gas Prices and International Conflicts: U.S. Officials Weigh In

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed on Sunday that gas prices, which have surged amid the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran, might stay elevated over $3 per gallon until next year. The situation presents political challenges for President Donald Trump as the midterm elections approach.

While the Trump administration displays varied perspectives on future gas trends, Wright suggested on CNN's "State of the Union" that although prices have peaked, they might only decline with the conflict's resolution. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sees a potential decrease to $3 per gallon this summer, contrasting with Wright's extended forecast.

As gas prices remained high, averaging $4.05 per gallon on Sunday, the oil delivery disruption also affected the airline industry. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted expected relief in jet fuel pricing as the conflict de-escalates. Meanwhile, ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations reflect geopolitical tensions that continue to influence the fuel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)