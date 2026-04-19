Controversy Erupts in Goa Over Remarks Against Patron Saint

In Goa, a political controversy has erupted over alleged derogatory comments made about St. Francis Xavier by right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar. The remarks have prompted an official police complaint from Congress leader Peter D'Souza, who accused Khattar of intentionally offending religious sentiments.

The event, attended by BJP officials and organized to celebrate Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav, became the center of a storm as Congress MLA Altone D'Costa demanded Khattar's immediate arrest. The statement, deemed capable of disrupting Goa's religious harmony, has led to apologies from the event's organizers, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti.

Opposition leaders, including Yuri Alemao and Vijai Sardesai, have condemned the remarks and pressed for swift action. The affair underscores the sensitivity surrounding communal coexistence in Goa, home to the revered Bom Jesus Church housing the remains of St. Francis Xavier.

(With inputs from agencies.)