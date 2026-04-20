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Radev's Resurgence: Bulgaria's Political Transformation

Rumen Radev, former President of Bulgaria, is poised to win a significant victory in the Bulgarian elections, according to exit polls. His party, Progressive Bulgaria, leads with 44%, potentially ending years of political instability. This success may shift Bulgaria's foreign policy, impacting EU dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 02:18 IST
Radev's Resurgence: Bulgaria's Political Transformation

Pro-Russian ex-President Rumen Radev is set to achieve a resounding victory in Bulgaria's elections, with exit polls indicating that his Progressive Bulgaria party has secured 44% of the vote. This result positions Radev to potentially gain a parliamentary majority, which could mark a shift in the nation's political landscape and foreign policy.

Radev's campaign capitalized on widespread frustration with longstanding political instability and corruption in Bulgaria. If these figures hold true, they would represent one of the most dominant electoral wins in recent Bulgarian history, sidelining the GERB party, led by a recurring power figure, Boyko Borissov, and addressing the succession of coalition governments.

Despite Radev's pro-Kremlin leanings, Bulgaria is expected to maintain its European alignment, though potential cooperation with the EU on judicial reform has been suggested. The final election results will be announced soon, setting the stage for potential coalitions and negotiations necessary for governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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