Iran vows a swift response to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iran's state-run media say, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:54 IST
Iran vows a swift response to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iran's state-run media say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Iran
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- seizure
- flagged vessel
- tensions
- retaliation
- state media
- maritime
- AP
- geopolitical
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