Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar surged to its highest in a week as Asian markets opened on Monday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors moved towards safer assets, boosting the greenback's position.

The dollar index, which tracks the American currency against six others, climbed 0.3% to 98.485. This rise follows a recent dip caused by optimistic peace deal prospects. Over the weekend, President Trump announced the U.S. military seized an Iranian ship, shaking investor confidence.

Despite fluctuating geopolitical circumstances, analysts indicate potential volatility. Major currencies like the euro and pound also dipped against the dollar, reflecting broader market jitteriness.

(With inputs from agencies.)