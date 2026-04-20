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Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar reached its highest level in a week as renewed Middle East tensions prompted investors to seek safe havens. The dollar index rose 0.3%, reversing a previous selloff. Geopolitical developments, including the US seizure of an Iranian ship, have influenced currency markets, with analysts seeing room for fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:06 IST
Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
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The dollar surged to its highest in a week as Asian markets opened on Monday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors moved towards safer assets, boosting the greenback's position.

The dollar index, which tracks the American currency against six others, climbed 0.3% to 98.485. This rise follows a recent dip caused by optimistic peace deal prospects. Over the weekend, President Trump announced the U.S. military seized an Iranian ship, shaking investor confidence.

Despite fluctuating geopolitical circumstances, analysts indicate potential volatility. Major currencies like the euro and pound also dipped against the dollar, reflecting broader market jitteriness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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