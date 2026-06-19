Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off

The planned talks between the US and Iran at a Swiss resort have been cancelled, with the US Vice President pulling out of the meeting at the last minute.

Reuters | Talks That Had Been Planned For Friday Between The United States And Iran At The Burgenstock Mountaintop Resort In Switzerland Will Not Take Place | Updated: 19-06-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 10:02 IST
Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

Talks ​that had ​been ‌planned for ​Friday between the United States and ‌Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not ‌take place, according to a Swiss ‌foreign ministry statement.

The announcement came after a White House spokesperson ⁠said overnight ​that ⁠U.S. Vice President JD Vance ⁠had pulled out of a planned ​trip to meet Iranian negotiators ⁠in Switzerland on Friday to begin ⁠talks ​on implementing an agreement struck between Tehran and ⁠Washington to end the war.

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