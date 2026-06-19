Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off
The planned talks between the US and Iran at a Swiss resort have been cancelled, with the US Vice President pulling out of the meeting at the last minute.
- Country:
- United States
Talks that had been planned for Friday between the United States and Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not take place, according to a Swiss foreign ministry statement.
The announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday to begin talks on implementing an agreement struck between Tehran and Washington to end the war.
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