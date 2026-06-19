Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off

Talks That Had Been Planned For Friday Between The United States And Iran At The Burgenstock Mountaintop Resort In Switzerland Will Not Take Place

Talks ​that had ​been ‌planned for ​Friday between the United States and ‌Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not ‌take place, according to a Swiss ‌foreign ministry statement.

The announcement came after a White House spokesperson ⁠said overnight ​that ⁠U.S. Vice President JD Vance ⁠had pulled out of a planned ​trip to meet Iranian negotiators ⁠in Switzerland on Friday to begin ⁠talks ​on implementing an agreement struck between Tehran and ⁠Washington to end the war.