Afghan forces struck militant hideouts in Pakistan, Taliban says

Afghan forces conducted air strikes on militant hideouts in two Pakistani provinces, targeting Islamist groups planning attacks on Afghan soil, according to the Afghan Taliban's defence ministry.

Reuters | Afghan Forces Launched Air Strikes On Hideouts Of Islamist Militants In Two Provinces Of Pakistan | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:27 IST
Afghan forces struck militant hideouts in Pakistan, Taliban says
Taliban
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

​Afghan ​forces ‌launched air ​strikes ‌on hideouts of Islamist militants in two ‌provinces of ‌Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban's defence ministry ⁠said ​in ⁠a post on ⁠X on Friday.

The ​centres were being ⁠used for ⁠planning ​and organising attacks on Afghan ⁠soil, the ⁠ministry said.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026