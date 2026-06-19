Afghan forces struck militant hideouts in Pakistan, Taliban says
Afghan forces conducted air strikes on militant hideouts in two Pakistani provinces, targeting Islamist groups planning attacks on Afghan soil, according to the Afghan Taliban's defence ministry.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Afghan forces launched air strikes on hideouts of Islamist militants in two provinces of Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban's defence ministry said in a post on X on Friday.
The centres were being used for planning and organising attacks on Afghan soil, the ministry said.
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