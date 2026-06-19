Afghan forces struck militant hideouts in Pakistan, Taliban says

Afghan Forces Launched Air Strikes On Hideouts Of Islamist Militants In Two Provinces Of Pakistan

​Afghan ​forces ‌launched air ​strikes ‌on hideouts of Islamist militants in two ‌provinces of ‌Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban's defence ministry ⁠said ​in ⁠a post on ⁠X on Friday.

The ​centres were being ⁠used for ⁠planning ​and organising attacks on Afghan ⁠soil, the ⁠ministry said.