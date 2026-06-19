Police bans Iranian opposition rally in Paris scheduled for Saturday

The Paris Police Has Banned A Rally By An Iranian Opposition Group That Was Due To Take Place On Saturday

​The Paris ‌police has ​banned a rally by ‌an Iranian opposition group that was due ‌to take place on Saturday, ‌the Paris-based NCRI said in a ⁠statement ​on ⁠Friday.

The demonstration, which had ⁠been approved several months ago ​was banned late on ⁠Thursday evening.

The group, ⁠which ​said it was appealing the ⁠decision, did not say what ⁠reason ⁠had been given.