Police bans Iranian opposition rally in Paris scheduled for Saturday

The Paris police have banned a rally by the Iranian opposition group NCRI, citing no reason, just days before it was set to take place on Saturday.

Reuters | The Paris Police Has Banned A Rally By An Iranian Opposition Group That Was Due To Take Place On Saturday | Updated: 19-06-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 13:30 IST
Police bans Iranian opposition rally in Paris scheduled for Saturday
  • Country:
  • Iran

​The Paris ‌police has ​banned a rally by ‌an Iranian opposition group that was due ‌to take place on Saturday, ‌the Paris-based NCRI said in a ⁠statement ​on ⁠Friday.

The demonstration, which had ⁠been approved several months ago ​was banned late on ⁠Thursday evening.

The group, ⁠which ​said it was appealing the ⁠decision, did not say what ⁠reason ⁠had been given.

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