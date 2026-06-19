Police bans Iranian opposition rally in Paris scheduled for Saturday
The Paris police have banned a rally by the Iranian opposition group NCRI, citing no reason, just days before it was set to take place on Saturday.
- Country:
- Iran
The Paris police has banned a rally by an Iranian opposition group that was due to take place on Saturday, the Paris-based NCRI said in a statement on Friday.
The demonstration, which had been approved several months ago was banned late on Thursday evening.
The group, which said it was appealing the decision, did not say what reason had been given.