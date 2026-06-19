No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, stated that France will not approve the lifting of UN sanctions on Iran unless it is satisfied with the terms of a final accord on Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters | France Wants To Play A Role In Talks Dealing With Irans Nuclear Programme And Will Not Approve The Lifting Of Un Sanctions Unless It Is Satisfied By The Terms Of A Final Accord | Updated: 19-06-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 13:10 IST
No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

France wants to play ​a role in talks dealing with Iran's nuclear ​programme and will not approve the ‌lifting of ​UN sanctions unless it is satisfied by the terms of a final accord, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country is ‌a veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council, told broadcaster franceinfo there would be no stability in the region unless U.S. talks with Iran also dealt with Iran's ballistic missile programme and support for proxies. "The return for ‌major concessions that will be asked of Iran is the lifting of sanctions, sanctions that were ‌taken at the United Nations," he said.

"France is a permanent member of the United Nations (Security Council) so as was the case 10 years ago, France will have to give its approval for the sanctions to be lifted." The agreement reached between the United ⁠States ​and Iran this week calls ⁠for negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme to take place over the next 60 days, with a final deal to be endorsed by ⁠the Security Council.

European powers fear an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or ​address Iran’s ballistic missile programme in the next phase, risking a prolonged standoff. France, Britain and Germany want ⁠a role shaping the coming talks after being sidelined in recent months.

The three countries first engaged Iran on its nuclear programme in ⁠2003 ​and later worked with then-U.S. President Barack Obama to secure a 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. U.S. President Donald Trump has been disparaging of that accord, which he ⁠pulled the U.S. out of during his first presidency.

"Our objective is to get major concessions from the Iranian regime, ⁠a radical change ⁠in posture. And we will have our word to say, because as a member of the UNSC it will be necessarily linked to the resolution of this ‌crisis," Barrot ‌said.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026