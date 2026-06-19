France's foreign ministry denies asking for ban of Iranian opposition rally
France's foreign ministry has denied asking for a ban on an Iranian opposition rally in Paris, contradicting claims made by the Paris-based NCRI.
- Country:
- France
France's foreign ministry denied on Friday that it had asked for the ban of an Iranian opposition rally that had been due to take place on Saturday in Paris.
The Paris-based NCRI said earlier in the day that the Paris police had banned their rally at the last minute and linked it to a call by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Thursday.
"This allegation is false. The minister did not mention this protest or request its cancellation," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
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