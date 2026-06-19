France's foreign ministry denies asking for ban of Iranian opposition rally

Frances Foreign Ministry Denied On Friday That It Had Asked For The Ban Of An Iranian Opposition Rally That Had Been Due To Take Place On Saturday In Paris The Parisbased Ncri Said Earlier In The Day That The Paris Police Had Banned Their Rally At The Last Minute And Linked It To A Call By Frances Foreign Minister Jeannoel Barrot With His Iranian Counterpart Abbas Araqchi On Thursday This Allegation Is False The Minister Did Not Mention This Protest Or Request Its Cancellation

​France's foreign ​ministry denied on ‌Friday that ​it had asked for the ‌ban of an Iranian opposition rally that had been due to take ‌place on Saturday in Paris.

The ‌Paris-based NCRI said earlier in the day that the Paris police had ⁠banned ​their ⁠rally at the last minute and ⁠linked it to a call by ​France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ⁠with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on ⁠Thursday.

"This ​allegation is false. The minister did not mention ⁠this protest or request its cancellation," the ⁠ministry ⁠said in a statement sent to Reuters.