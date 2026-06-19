China’s UN envoy calls on Israel to stop violating Gaza ceasefire, Xinhua reports

China's UN representative Fu Cong urged Israel to respect a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing grave concern over Israel's continued military occupation and expansion in the region.

Reuters | Chinas Permanent Representative To The United Nations Fu Cong Called On Israel To Stop Violating A Ceasefire In Gaza | Updated: 19-06-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 14:03 IST
China’s UN envoy calls on Israel to stop violating Gaza ceasefire, Xinhua reports
  • Country:
  • China

​China's ​permanent representative to ‌the United ​Nations Fu Cong called ‌on Israel to stop violating a ceasefire in Gaza, state media ‌Xinhua reported on Friday.

Speaking at ‌an emergency U.N. Security Council session on the humanitarian situation ⁠in ​Gaza, ⁠Fu said China views Israel's continual ⁠expansion of military occupation in ​Gaza with grave concern.

China calls on ⁠all parties concerned, particularly ⁠Israel, to ​fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and ⁠cease any reckless actions that violate ⁠it, ⁠according to the Xinhua report.

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