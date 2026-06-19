China’s UN envoy calls on Israel to stop violating Gaza ceasefire, Xinhua reports
China's UN representative Fu Cong urged Israel to respect a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing grave concern over Israel's continued military occupation and expansion in the region.
- Country:
- China
China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong called on Israel to stop violating a ceasefire in Gaza, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.
Speaking at an emergency U.N. Security Council session on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Fu said China views Israel's continual expansion of military occupation in Gaza with grave concern.
China calls on all parties concerned, particularly Israel, to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and cease any reckless actions that violate it, according to the Xinhua report.
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