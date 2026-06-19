UK's Starmer says he will stand in any leadership contest

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed he will stand in any leadership contest, despite expressing reservations about a potential challenge to his position.

Reuters | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Friday He Would Stand In Any Leadership Contest | Updated: 19-06-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 14:43 IST
UK's Starmer says he will stand in any leadership contest
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British ​Prime ‌Minister Keir Starmer ​said on Friday he would ‌stand in any leadership contest, after potential rival Andy Burnham ‌won a vote for a parliamentary ‌seat to return to Westminster, paving the way for a challenge.

Starmer ⁠told ​reporters ⁠that he did not think ⁠a leadership challenge would be good ​for the country but he ⁠added: "If there is a contest ... then ⁠yes ​I will run, I will stand." "I've said ⁠repeatedly I'm not going to ⁠walk ⁠away from that."

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026