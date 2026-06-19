UK's Starmer says he will stand in any leadership contest

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Friday He Would Stand In Any Leadership Contest

British ​Prime ‌Minister Keir Starmer ​said on Friday he would ‌stand in any leadership contest, after potential rival Andy Burnham ‌won a vote for a parliamentary ‌seat to return to Westminster, paving the way for a challenge.

Starmer ⁠told ​reporters ⁠that he did not think ⁠a leadership challenge would be good ​for the country but he ⁠added: "If there is a contest ... then ⁠yes ​I will run, I will stand." "I've said ⁠repeatedly I'm not going to ⁠walk ⁠away from that."