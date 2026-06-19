UK's Starmer says he will stand in any leadership contest
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed he will stand in any leadership contest, despite expressing reservations about a potential challenge to his position.
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- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday he would stand in any leadership contest, after potential rival Andy Burnham won a vote for a parliamentary seat to return to Westminster, paving the way for a challenge.
Starmer told reporters that he did not think a leadership challenge would be good for the country but he added: "If there is a contest ... then yes I will run, I will stand." "I've said repeatedly I'm not going to walk away from that."