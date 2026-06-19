Gujarat Governor and CM launch "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0" in Navsari; state targets 8 crore saplings

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvratji and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in tree plantation activities along with villagers on Thursday at Achhavani in the tribal region of Navsari under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0 campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for increasing green cover to make Mother Earth greener and has appealed to every individual to plant a tree in memory of their mother under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

Two phases of this nationwide campaign, launched by the Prime Minister on World Environment Day in 2024, have been completed. This year, Gujarat has set a target of planting 8 crore saplings under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0. In the first phase of the campaign in 2024, Gujarat planted 17.50 crore saplings, while in the second phase in 2025, it planted 10.96 crore saplings, thereby emerging as a leader in the initiative. The

Governor and Chief Minister carried out a tree plantation on Thursday evening at Achhavani in Khergam Taluka of Navsari, with the cooperation of villagers, under the Green Village and E-environment initiative. Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0 campaign, a total of 1,600 trees of 28 different species will be planted and nurtured. In addition to the tree plantation programme, they stayed overnight on Thursday in the tribal villages of Achhavani and Panikhadak in Navsari district, where they interacted with villagers during the Gram Sabha and held discussions on collective cleanliness and natural farming.

Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0 campaign, the Forest Department has set a target of planting 42.34 lakh trees across Navsari district. Under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 during 2025-26, Navsari district had planted a total of 20.38 lakh saplings across urban and rural areas. Governor Acharya Devvratji inspired the villagers by stating that protecting nature and the environment is not only our responsibility but also our moral duty. He said that in the era of global warming and climate change, we must use natural resources wisely to safeguard Mother Earth. Expressing concern over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he added that only by adopting natural farming methods can soil fertility and human health be protected.

Appreciating the Prime Minister's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, the Governor appealed to villagers to undertake maximum tree plantation and nurture the planted trees like their own children. He emphasised that every drop of water conserved and every small step taken by citizens towards environmental protection would prove to be a blessing for future generations. He expressed confidence that such public awareness, beginning at the grassroots level, would become the foundation for building a strong and prosperous India. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the importance of protecting and preserving nature, stating that our lives and culture can thrive only if we care for the environment. Recalling the challenging period of the COVID pandemic, he said that nature taught humanity a vital lesson: no matter how much wealth or prosperity one has, life cannot continue without oxygen.

Keeping present circumstances in mind, the Chief Minister urged citizens to make prudent use of resources. Appealing to people to save water and fuel, he stressed the importance of water conservation and said that collective efforts should be made to create more lakes across the state and ensure that they are adequately filled with water. He noted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has inspired people from all sections of society to participate in environmental conservation campaigns. He appealed to every citizen of the state to plant and nurture a tree in the name of their mother.

On the occasion, Navsari District Panchayat President Niraliben Nayak, MLA Rakeshbhai Desai, District Collector Manish Gurwani, District Development Officer Kartik Jivani, District Superintendent of Police Rahul Patel, Project Administrator Swapnil M. Sisle, Deputy Conservator of Forests Urvashi Prajapati, office-bearers, officials, local leaders, and a large number of villagers were present. (ANI)