Cricket-England frustrate New Zealand as Fisher leads last-wicket stand
England's Matthew Fisher made an unbeaten half-century to help his side reach 291-9 at lunch on day three, still trailing New Zealand by 100 runs.
- Country:
- England
England tail-ender Matthew Fisher made a defiant unbeaten half-century to frustrate New Zealand and take his side to 291-9 at lunch on day three of the second test on Friday, a deficit of 100. Earlier New Zealand's Matt Henry had taken three quick wickets as the visitors sought to wrap up the England innings.
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