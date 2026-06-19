Cricket-England frustrate New Zealand as Fisher leads last-wicket stand

England Tailender Matthew Fisher Made A Defiant Unbeaten Halfcentury To Frustrate New Zealand And Take His Side To At Lunch On Day Three Of The Second Test On Friday

​England tail-ender Matthew ​Fisher made a ‌defiant unbeaten ​half-century to frustrate New Zealand and take his side to ‌291-9 at lunch on day three of the second test on Friday, a deficit of 100. Earlier ‌New Zealand's Matt Henry had taken three quick ‌wickets as the visitors sought to wrap up the England innings.