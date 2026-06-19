US acting spy chief seeks to fire hundreds of staff, CNN reports
Acting U.S. spy chief Bill Pulte is reportedly planning to cut hundreds of jobs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as he prepares to lead the U.S. intelligence community.
- Country:
- United States
Acting U.S. spy chief Bill Pulte is seeking to cut hundreds of jobs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CNN reported on Friday, as he gets ready to lead the sprawling U.S. intelligence community.
CNN said, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Pulte showed up at his new job a day early on Thursday after asking for a list of every employee in the office so he could assess whether to fire them.