US acting spy chief seeks to fire hundreds of staff, CNN reports

Acting Us Spy Chief Bill Pulte Is Seeking To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs At The Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence

Acting ​U.S. ​spy chief ‌Bill Pulte ​is seeking to cut hundreds ‌of jobs at the Office of the Director of National ‌Intelligence, CNN reported on Friday, ‌as he gets ready to lead the sprawling U.S. intelligence ⁠community.

CNN ​said, ⁠citing two sources familiar with ⁠the matter, that Pulte showed ​up at his new job ⁠a day early on Thursday ⁠after asking ​for a list of every employee ⁠in the office so he ⁠could assess ⁠whether to fire them.