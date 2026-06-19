US acting spy chief seeks to fire hundreds of staff, CNN reports

Acting U.S. spy chief Bill Pulte is reportedly planning to cut hundreds of jobs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as he prepares to lead the U.S. intelligence community.

Reuters | Acting Us Spy Chief Bill Pulte Is Seeking To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs At The Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence | Updated: 19-06-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 16:04 IST
US acting spy chief seeks to fire hundreds of staff, CNN reports
  • Country:
  • United States

Acting ​U.S. ​spy chief ‌Bill Pulte ​is seeking to cut hundreds ‌of jobs at the Office of the Director of National ‌Intelligence, CNN reported on Friday, ‌as he gets ready to lead the sprawling U.S. intelligence ⁠community.

CNN ​said, ⁠citing two sources familiar with ⁠the matter, that Pulte showed ​up at his new job ⁠a day early on Thursday ⁠after asking ​for a list of every employee ⁠in the office so he ⁠could assess ⁠whether to fire them.

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