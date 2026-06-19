Ally of UK's Burnham urges talks with Starmer on leadership handover
Labour lawmaker Louise Haigh expressed hope that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leadership hopeful Andy Burnham can agree a "managed way forward" to avoid a leadership contest.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Louise Haigh, an ally of leadership hopeful Andy Burnham, said she hoped Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Burnham could speak soon and agree "a way forward," adding there was a desire to avoid a contest to replace Starmer.
"We hope over the coming days that the prime minister and Andy can speak and agree a managed way forward," Haigh, a former transport minister, told BBC News, after Burnham's by-election win paved the way for him to challenge Starmer. Starmer has said that he would fight in a leadership contest.
"Just six weeks ago, the Labour Party was facing an existential crisis after the local elections, and it's quite clear the prime minister can't take us into another set of elections," Haigh said. "I hope he (Starmer) reflects on the results last night, and does what's right, in the interests of the country and of the party," she said, adding that Burnham had returned to parliament "to change Labour and to take that right to the top."
ALSO READ
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
-
UK transport minister calls on PM Starmer to go - FT
-
Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform in blow to minority government
-
Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says