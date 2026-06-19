Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform
Portugal's parliament rejected the centre-right government's labour reform, blocked by a coalition of the far-right Chega and centre-left Socialist Party, amidst union opposition.
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal's parliament rejected the centre-right minority government's labour reform on Friday, with the far-right Chega and the centre-left Socialist Party joining forces to block it. The government had proposed changes to more than 100 articles of the labour code aimed at boosting productivity and economic growth, but unions argue the overhaul favours employers at the expense of workers' rights and have staged two general strikes in the past six months.
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