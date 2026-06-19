Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform 

Portugal's ‌parliament rejected the centre-right minority government's labour reform on Friday, with ‌the far-right Chega and ‌the centre-left Socialist Party joining forces to block it. The government ⁠had ​proposed ⁠changes to more than 100 ⁠articles of the labour code aimed ​at boosting productivity and ⁠economic growth, but unions argue the ⁠overhaul ​favours employers at the expense of workers' rights ⁠and have staged two general ⁠strikes in ⁠the past six months.