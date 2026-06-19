Iran says it plans meeting with US officials in coming days after postponing Friday talks

A planned meeting between Iranian and US officials in Switzerland has been postponed, with talks rescheduled for the coming days following a digital signing of a war-ending memorandum.

Reuters | A Planned Meeting Between Iranian And Us Officials In Switzerland On Friday Has Been Postponed | Updated: 19-06-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 19:44 IST
Iran says it plans meeting with US officials in coming days after postponing Friday talks
Esmaeil Baghaei
  • Country:
  • Iran

​A ​planned meeting ‌between Iranian and ​U.S. officials in Switzerland on ‌Friday has been postponed, with arrangements underway for talks in ‌the coming days, Iran's Foreign ‌Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the meeting was no ⁠longer ​urgent ⁠because a memorandum of understanding on ending ⁠the war had already ​been signed digitally between the two ⁠sides.

The ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, ⁠added ​that negotiations on a final agreement would depend ⁠on the start and continued implementation ⁠of ⁠specified terms outlined in the memorandum.

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