Iran says it plans meeting with US officials in coming days after postponing Friday talks

A Planned Meeting Between Iranian And Us Officials In Switzerland On Friday Has Been Postponed

​A ​planned meeting ‌between Iranian and ​U.S. officials in Switzerland on ‌Friday has been postponed, with arrangements underway for talks in ‌the coming days, Iran's Foreign ‌Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the meeting was no ⁠longer ​urgent ⁠because a memorandum of understanding on ending ⁠the war had already ​been signed digitally between the two ⁠sides.

The ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, ⁠added ​that negotiations on a final agreement would depend ⁠on the start and continued implementation ⁠of ⁠specified terms outlined in the memorandum.