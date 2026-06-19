Iran says it plans meeting with US officials in coming days after postponing Friday talks
A planned meeting between Iranian and US officials in Switzerland has been postponed, with talks rescheduled for the coming days following a digital signing of a war-ending memorandum.
- Country:
- Iran
A planned meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials in Switzerland on Friday has been postponed, with arrangements underway for talks in the coming days, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said the meeting was no longer urgent because a memorandum of understanding on ending the war had already been signed digitally between the two sides.
The ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, added that negotiations on a final agreement would depend on the start and continued implementation of specified terms outlined in the memorandum.
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