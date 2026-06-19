Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Washington next week, US says
The US State Department announced that Lebanese-Israeli talks will take place in Washington from June 23-25, with a focus on disarmament and regional peace.
- Country:
- United States
The next round of Lebanese-Israeli talks will be held June 23–25 in Washington, the U.S. State Department said on Friday following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.
Rubio also "reiterated the need to disarm" Hezbollah and reaffirmed U.S. "support for the Government of Lebanon’s efforts to create a fully sovereign Lebanese state that is at peace with all its neighbors," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
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