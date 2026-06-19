The ​next ​round of ‌Lebanese-Israeli talks will ​be held June 23–25 ‌in Washington, the U.S. State Department said on Friday following ‌a call between U.S. ‌Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.

Rubio ⁠also "reiterated ​the ⁠need to disarm" Hezbollah and reaffirmed ⁠U.S. "support for the Government ​of Lebanon’s efforts to create a ⁠fully sovereign Lebanese state ⁠that ​is at peace with all its neighbors," State ⁠Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in ⁠a ⁠statement.