Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Washington next week, US says

The US State Department announced that Lebanese-Israeli talks will take place in Washington from June 23-25, with a focus on disarmament and regional peace.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:21 IST
Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Washington next week, US says
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​next ​round of ‌Lebanese-Israeli talks will ​be held June 23–25 ‌in Washington, the U.S. State Department said on Friday following ‌a call between U.S. ‌Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.

Rubio ⁠also "reiterated ​the ⁠need to disarm" Hezbollah and reaffirmed ⁠U.S. "support for the Government ​of Lebanon’s efforts to create a ⁠fully sovereign Lebanese state ⁠that ​is at peace with all its neighbors," State ⁠Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

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