Russian Shelling Killed Three Civilians In Ukraines Frontline City Of Kramatorsk In The Eastern Donetsk Region

Russian ​shelling killed ​three ‌civilians in Ukraine's ​frontline city of Kramatorsk in ‌the eastern Donetsk region, a local official said on Friday.

Vadym ‌Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, ‌said on the Telegram app that six others had been injured ⁠in ​two ⁠attacks on the city, with strikes ⁠occurring near a high-rise apartment building ​and a car park.

Kramatorsk is ⁠in the so-called "fortress belt" of ⁠cities ​in eastern Ukraine seen by Russia as a ⁠key target in its slow advance ⁠to ⁠capture the entire Donetsk region.