Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, governor says

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kramatorsk city killed three civilians and injured six others in two attacks, targeting a high-rise apartment building and a car park.

Reuters | Russian Shelling Killed Three Civilians In Ukraines Frontline City Of Kramatorsk In The Eastern Donetsk Region | Updated: 19-06-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 21:31 IST
Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, governor says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian ​shelling killed ​three ‌civilians in Ukraine's ​frontline city of Kramatorsk in ‌the eastern Donetsk region, a local official said on Friday.

Vadym ‌Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, ‌said on the Telegram app that six others had been injured ⁠in ​two ⁠attacks on the city, with strikes ⁠occurring near a high-rise apartment building ​and a car park.

Kramatorsk is ⁠in the so-called "fortress belt" of ⁠cities ​in eastern Ukraine seen by Russia as a ⁠key target in its slow advance ⁠to ⁠capture the entire Donetsk region.

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