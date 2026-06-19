Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, governor says
Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kramatorsk city killed three civilians and injured six others in two attacks, targeting a high-rise apartment building and a car park.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's frontline city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region, a local official said on Friday.
Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said on the Telegram app that six others had been injured in two attacks on the city, with strikes occurring near a high-rise apartment building and a car park.
Kramatorsk is in the so-called "fortress belt" of cities in eastern Ukraine seen by Russia as a key target in its slow advance to capture the entire Donetsk region.