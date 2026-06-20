"Her unwavering commitment to public service continues to inspire people": PM Modi extends birthday wishes to President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her courage, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, and said her journey continues to inspire people across the country. In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted President Murmu's contribution to the nation, particularly her concern for the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society.

"Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country," the PM said. PM Modi specifically commended the President's passion for the well-being of marginalised communities and noted that he will be meeting her in Odisha later in the day to inaugurate key regional development projects

"Through her many years in public life, she has served the nation in an outstanding manner, especially passionate about the wellbeing of the underprivileged and marginalised. Her steadfast dedication to India's development is very motivating. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha," PM added. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also wished President Murmu on her birthday.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Respectful birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her good health, a long life, and happiness." PM Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, will visit Odisha today, making it a rare and significant occasion for the State.

The President and the Prime Minister will visit Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district. They will offer prayers at the sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera, Skill Centre and Pahadpur School. The visit will highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen educational opportunities, skill development and socio-economic empowerment in tribal and rural regions, a release said.

The President and Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, marking the completion of two years of the Government of Odisha. The theme of the programme is 'Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara'. Inauguration and foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore will take place during the programme.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)