IAEA Pushes Global Effort to Expand Cancer Care Access

Efforts to improve access to cancer diagnosis and treatment around the world were a major focus of discussions during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) met with health leaders from dozens of countries seeking support to strengthen their cancer care systems.

Many low- and middle-income nations continue to face severe shortages of medical imaging and radiotherapy services, despite these technologies being essential for diagnosing and treating a large share of cancer cases. In some countries, such facilities remain extremely limited or are unavailable altogether, contributing to higher cancer mortality rates.

During the assembly, the IAEA held meetings with health ministers and senior officials from countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Governments expressed interest in receiving technical assistance, workforce training, infrastructure planning, and assessments of national cancer care needs.

Rays of Hope Initiative Expands Global Reach

A key focus of the discussions was the IAEA's flagship Rays of Hope initiative, which aims to expand access to life-saving cancer care where services are most urgently needed.

The program works with governments and international partners to identify gaps in cancer treatment, secure resources, procure medical equipment, and train healthcare professionals. More than 100 countries have already requested support through the initiative.

To strengthen regional expertise, 20 cancer treatment facilities have joined the network as Rays of Hope Anchor Centres. These centres support training, research, and innovation while helping neighboring countries build their own cancer care capacity.

The initiative has also attracted significant financial backing. More than €90 million has been contributed by governments, organizations, and private-sector partners to support its activities.

The IAEA continues to carry out imPACT review missions in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. These assessments help countries evaluate existing services and develop national cancer control plans tailored to local needs.

Partnerships Drive Progress Beyond Equipment

Beyond infrastructure and equipment, the IAEA emphasized the importance of collaboration in strengthening healthcare systems. Throughout the World Health Assembly, agency representatives held more than 30 meetings with governments, healthcare institutions, and development partners to explore ways of expanding cancer services.

Partnerships with organizations such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, and industry associations are helping deliver training, technology, and expertise to countries seeking to improve cancer care.

Recent examples include the donation of a linear accelerator to Ethiopia's Black Lion Hospital and support for specialized training programs in radiology and nuclear medicine.

The IAEA also used the gathering to highlight broader health and safety priorities, including emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological incidents and ongoing support for Ukraine's healthcare system. The agency continues to provide medical assistance, equipment, and support to healthcare facilities and personnel operating near nuclear sites in the country.

As global cancer cases continue to rise, the IAEA says expanding access to medical imaging, radiotherapy, and trained healthcare professionals remains one of the most important challenges facing health systems worldwide. Through initiatives such as Rays of Hope, the agency hopes to help close those gaps and ensure more patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment regardless of where they live.