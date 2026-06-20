Thailand and ILO Strengthen Partnership on Future of Work

The meeting also examined Thailand's progress in implementing international labour standards and explored opportunities for further alignment with global best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 20-06-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 12:44 IST
Thailand and ILO Strengthen Partnership on Future of Work
Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat visited the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People's Democratic Republic to discuss shared priorities and review ongoing cooperation aimed at improving working conditions and creating more inclusive labour markets. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening labour rights, social protection, and workforce development during a high-level meeting between the government and the International Labour Organization (ILO). Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat visited the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People's Democratic Republic to discuss shared priorities and review ongoing cooperation aimed at improving working conditions and creating more inclusive labour markets.

The discussions highlighted the long-standing relationship between Thailand and the ILO, which has supported efforts to strengthen labour standards, expand employment opportunities, and improve workplace protections for workers across the country. ILO officials noted that Thailand continues to play an important role in promoting decent work and sustainable economic development within Southeast Asia, while also contributing to broader regional labour initiatives.

A key topic during the meeting was how workers and businesses can better prepare for major economic, technological, and environmental changes that are reshaping labour markets around the world. As industries adopt new technologies and economies transition toward more sustainable models, governments face increasing pressure to ensure workers have access to the skills and support needed to adapt successfully.

Minister Julapun said Thailand is working to build a labour market that is resilient and inclusive while ensuring workers can access safe workplaces, social protection programs, and opportunities to upgrade their skills. The government views workforce development as a critical part of maintaining competitiveness while helping people benefit from the country's ongoing economic transformation.

Labour Standards and Protection for Vulnerable Workers Discussed

The meeting also examined Thailand's progress in implementing international labour standards and explored opportunities for further alignment with global best practices. Participants discussed ways to strengthen labour governance, encourage social dialogue between employers and workers, and improve protections for vulnerable groups, including migrant workers who play an important role in several sectors of the Thai economy.

The talks come at a significant time for Thailand as it pursues a number of major international initiatives. These include its accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), negotiations toward a free trade agreement with the European Union, and its continued leadership role within ASEAN.

Officials from both sides emphasized that cooperation on labour and social policies remains essential for ensuring economic growth benefits a broad range of people while promoting fairness, resilience, and social justice. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue working together on policies that support decent work, strengthen worker protections, and help prepare Thailand's workforce for future challenges and opportunities.

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