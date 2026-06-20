President Murmu, PM Modi visit Mayurbhanj, offer prayers at tribal sacred groves

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, in a joint engagement in the tribal-dominated region of the State

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 13:48 IST
President Murmu, PM Modi visit Mayurbhanj, offer prayers at tribal sacred groves
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, in a joint engagement in the tribal-dominated region of the State.The The President and the Prime Minister offered prayers at the sacred grove, Santhali

Jahera and Ho Jahera, reflecting the cultural and spiritual traditions of the tribal communities. They also visited a Skill Centre and Pahadpur School, interacting with ongoing initiatives focused on education, capacity building and livelihood generation in rural and tribal areas. The visit comes against the backdrop of a major development push in Odisha, where the Prime Minister also participated in a programme at Rairangpur marking the completion of two years of the State government. The theme of the programme was "Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara".

According to an official release, projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid across key sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing energy security and generating employment opportunities across Odisha. Among the major projects are the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project and the expansion of the IB Thermal Power Station with two 660 MW units. The Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited project in Jharsuguda will also boost the cleaner use of domestic coal resources and reduce import dependence.

Other projects include a municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant in Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the Kathajodi river linking Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, multiple road and irrigation projects, as well as upgrades in health and transport infrastructure, including a 300-bedded district hospital in Boudh. The programme also saw the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, including bypasses, multi-tracking railway works, sports facilities and tribal research centres, aimed at accelerating inclusive growth in the State, the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026