Andhra: YSRCP demands withdrawal of govt's decision to sell beer and wine on beaches

YSRCP leaders held a vocal protest in the coastal city here on Saturday, denouncing the Andhra Pradesh government's recent decision to permit the sale of beer and wine at beach locations.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 18:18 IST
Andhra: YSRCP demands withdrawal of govt's decision to sell beer and wine on beaches
Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leaders held a protest in the coastal city here on Saturday, denouncing the Andhra Pradesh government's recent decision to permit the sale of beer and wine at beach locations. The move, intended to mirror the tourism model seen in Goa, has faced immediate backlash from the opposition.

Led by former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, party members gathered to condemn the Government Order (GO), labelling it a threat to the state's cultural fabric and public safety. Addressing the protesters, former legislator launched a sharp critique of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's administration, questioning the morality and necessity of the decision.

"Chandrababu Naidu, with an industry of 40 years in politics, has utterly failed in Andhra Pradesh as CM. It never happened in his regime, it never happened in anyone's regime. So many CMs have come to this state after independence, great legacy leaders who protected the peace, love, and harmony of this state. But Chandrababu Naidu is the destroyer of Andhra Pradesh. He is the destroyer of peace. He is the destroyer of love and harmony." The state government intends to boost tourism revenue by permitting designated beach shacks to sell beer and wine, a move they argue will improve the visitor experience and bring Visakhapatnam in line with international tourism standards.

The YSRCP, however, has firmly opposed the policy, contending that it prioritises commercial gain over public safety and the sanctity of the state's recreational spaces. Opposition leaders have vowed to continue their agitation until the government withdraws the order. (ANI)

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