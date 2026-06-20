Zelenskiy warns of impending massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned residents to be vigilant for a potential massive Russian attack, urging them to closely monitor air raid warnings.

Reuters | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That Russian Forces Were Preparing An Impending Massive Attack On Ukraine And Warned Residents To Take Special Care Tonight And In The Coming Hours | Updated: 20-06-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 22:38 IST
Zelenskiy warns of impending massive Russian attack on Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Saturday ​that Russian ‌forces were preparing an impending massive attack on Ukraine ‌and warned residents ‌to take special care.

"Tonight and in ⁠the ​coming ⁠hours, it is especially ⁠important to pay close attention ​to air raid warnings," ⁠Zelenskiy said in his ⁠nightly ​video address. "The Russians have prepared ⁠for a massive attack. Please ⁠take ⁠care of yourselves."

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