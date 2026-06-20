Zelenskiy warns of impending massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned residents to be vigilant for a potential massive Russian attack, urging them to closely monitor air raid warnings.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian forces were preparing an impending massive attack on Ukraine and warned residents to take special care.
"Tonight and in the coming hours, it is especially important to pay close attention to air raid warnings," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "The Russians have prepared for a massive attack. Please take care of yourselves."
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