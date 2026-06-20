Zelenskiy warns of impending massive Russian attack on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That Russian Forces Were Preparing An Impending Massive Attack On Ukraine And Warned Residents To Take Special Care Tonight And In The Coming Hours

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Saturday ​that Russian ‌forces were preparing an impending massive attack on Ukraine ‌and warned residents ‌to take special care.

"Tonight and in ⁠the ​coming ⁠hours, it is especially ⁠important to pay close attention ​to air raid warnings," ⁠Zelenskiy said in his ⁠nightly ​video address. "The Russians have prepared ⁠for a massive attack. Please ⁠take ⁠care of yourselves."