US VP Vance arrives in Switzerland for peace talks with Iran
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Switzerland for a couple of days of peace talks with Iranian officials, marking a significant diplomatic effort.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for what he has said would likely be a couple of days of peace talks with Iranian officials.
Vance and his wife arrived at Emmen Air Base in Switzerland at 5:59 a.m. (0359 GMT), a vice presidential spokesperson said.
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