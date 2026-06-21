US VP Vance arrives in Switzerland for peace talks with Iran

Us Vice President Jd Vance Arrived In Switzerland On Sunday For What He Has Said Would Likely Be A Couple Of Days Of Peace Talks With Iranian Officials Vance And His Wife Arrived At Emmen Air Base In Switzerland At Am Gmt

​U.S. ‌Vice President ​JD Vance arrived ‌in Switzerland on Sunday for what ‌he has said ‌would likely be a couple of ⁠days ​of ⁠peace talks with Iranian officials.

Vance ⁠and his wife ​arrived at Emmen ⁠Air Base in ⁠Switzerland at ​5:59 a.m. (0359 GMT), a ⁠vice presidential spokesperson ⁠said.