US VP Vance arrives in Switzerland for peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Switzerland for a couple of days of peace talks with Iranian officials, marking a significant diplomatic effort.

Reuters | Us Vice President Jd Vance Arrived In Switzerland On Sunday For What He Has Said Would Likely Be A Couple Of Days Of Peace Talks With Iranian Officials Vance And His Wife Arrived At Emmen Air Base In Switzerland At Am Gmt | Updated: 21-06-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 09:52 IST
US VP Vance arrives in Switzerland for peace talks with Iran
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ‌Vice President ​JD Vance arrived ‌in Switzerland on Sunday for what ‌he has said ‌would likely be a couple of ⁠days ​of ⁠peace talks with Iranian officials.

Vance ⁠and his wife ​arrived at Emmen ⁠Air Base in ⁠Switzerland at ​5:59 a.m. (0359 GMT), a ⁠vice presidential spokesperson ⁠said.

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