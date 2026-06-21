Iran minister says oil industry to be testing ground for any final US-Iran deal

Irans Oil Industry Will Be A Key Testing Ground For Any Final Peace Agreement With The Us If Western Parties Remain Committed To Its Spirit

​Iran's ​oil industry ‌will be ​a key testing ground for ‌any final peace agreement with the U.S. if Western ‌parties remain committed to ‌its spirit, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Sunday.

The ministry's ⁠news ​outlet, ⁠Shana, quoted Paknejad as saying that ⁠in a post-agreement era, ​Iran's oil sector would ⁠offer the global economy major investment ⁠opportunities ​and has hundreds of investment projects, as ⁠well as technical and operational partnership ⁠contracts ⁠ready to be signed.