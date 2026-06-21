Iran minister says oil industry to be testing ground for any final US-Iran deal
Iran's oil industry is poised to be a key testing ground for a potential peace agreement with the US, offering major investment opportunities, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's oil industry will be a key testing ground for any final peace agreement with the U.S. if Western parties remain committed to its spirit, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Sunday.
The ministry's news outlet, Shana, quoted Paknejad as saying that in a post-agreement era, Iran's oil sector would offer the global economy major investment opportunities and has hundreds of investment projects, as well as technical and operational partnership contracts ready to be signed.