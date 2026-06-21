Iran minister says oil industry to be testing ground for any final US-Iran deal

Iran's oil industry is poised to be a key testing ground for a potential peace agreement with the US, offering major investment opportunities, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

Reuters | Irans Oil Industry Will Be A Key Testing Ground For Any Final Peace Agreement With The Us If Western Parties Remain Committed To Its Spirit | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:01 IST
Iran minister says oil industry to be testing ground for any final US-Iran deal
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran's ​oil industry ‌will be ​a key testing ground for ‌any final peace agreement with the U.S. if Western ‌parties remain committed to ‌its spirit, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Sunday.

The ministry's ⁠news ​outlet, ⁠Shana, quoted Paknejad as saying that ⁠in a post-agreement era, ​Iran's oil sector would ⁠offer the global economy major investment ⁠opportunities ​and has hundreds of investment projects, as ⁠well as technical and operational partnership ⁠contracts ⁠ready to be signed.

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