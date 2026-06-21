BJP President Nitin Nabin performs Yoga on 12th International Yoga Day in Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Nitin Nabin performs Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, the BJP President declared that Yoga has granted a new identity to the country.

"I extend congratulations to the world on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Yoga gives our country a new identity, a new enthusiasm...I believe that it is time for Punjab to say no to the curse of drugs," said Nitin Nabin. He further called for a collective resolve to eliminate addiction across Punjab and the nation, declaring that drug addiction has turned people's lives into a curse.

"We must say no to addiction; addiction is turning our lives into a curse. This curse is reaching every home of ours. Let us, on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2026, resolve to eliminate addiction from the entirety of Punjab and the country. We will not allow anything that weakens our roots and our bodies to enter our society," said Nitin Nabin. On the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also performed yoga in Delhi.

In a post on X, Birla described Yoga as an invaluable gift from India's ancient tradition of knowledge, noting that the practice has served as a path toward a healthy, balanced, and meaningful life for thousands of years. Heartfelt greetings to all on International Yoga Day 2026. Yoga is an invaluable gift from India's eternal tradition of knowledge, which has shown the path to making human life healthy, balanced, and meaningful for thousands of years. Yoga is not merely exercise or physical activity, but a holistic lifestyle that establishes harmony between body, mind, and soul.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)