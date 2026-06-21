Vance: Trump asked us to turn over "a new leaf" in ties with Iranian people
US Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to improve the US relationship with Iran through technical talks in Switzerland.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said President Donald Trump has asked to turn over "a new leaf" to transform the U.S relationship with Iran and that the technical talks that are starting in Switzerland would allow for both sides to sit together and work to resolve issues.
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