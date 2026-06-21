Vance: Trump asked us to turn over "a new leaf" in ties with Iranian people

US Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to improve the US relationship with Iran through technical talks in Switzerland.

Reuters | Us Vice President Jd Vance On Sunday Said President Donald Trump Has Asked To Turn Over A New Leaf To Transform The Us Relationship With Iran And That The Technical Talks That Are Starting In Switzerland Would Allow For Both Sides To Sit Together And Work To Resolve Issues | Updated: 21-06-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 18:33 IST
Vance: Trump asked us to turn over "a new leaf" in ties with Iranian people
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

‌U.S. Vice President ​JD Vance ‌on Sunday said President Donald Trump ‌has asked to turn ‌over "a new leaf" to transform ⁠the ​U.S relationship ⁠with Iran and ⁠that the technical ​talks that are starting ⁠in Switzerland would ⁠allow ​for both sides to ⁠sit together and work ⁠to ⁠resolve issues.

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