Centre has put us in danger: Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges Congress workers to act as help desks amid electoral roll revision

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has put the opposition at risk and urged Congress workers to actively assist voters in completing the enumeration process. Addressing the Sankalpa Samavesha programme, Shivakumar said party leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) must remain vigilant during the revision exercise to ensure eligible voters are not excluded from electoral rolls.

"The Centre has put us in danger. Tamil Nadu has cut 64 lakhs. There has been a cut in West Bengal. Whether it is Mallikarjun Kharge or me, everyone should fill the enumeration form. I have also discussed with all the officials. All our BLAs should become help desks. Congress leaders should pay attention to what the government is doing or not. Attention should be paid to everyone who has gone out to work," the Chief Minister said. He stressed that Congress workers should reach out to migrant workers and other voters to ensure their names remain on the voter list.

Shivakumar also referred to the power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress government, saying he had adhered to the understanding reached when the government was formed. "I went with Siddaramaiah. Whatever was said about the handover, I worked according to it. I was patient. I did not make a single statement. The transfer of power took place as expected," he said.

His remarks come amid the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's statewide campaign on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Earlier this month, the KPCC announced a series of awareness programmes under the banner "Congress Nade Matadarara Kadege" (Congress March Towards Voters) to educate citizens about the revision process and safeguard voter participation. The Congress has alleged that the BJP-led NDA government has influenced the Election Commission in ways that could impact voter lists and democratic processes. The party has formed an SIR Voter List Review Committee and scheduled awareness meetings across Karnataka, including in Mangaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, between June 23 and June 30. (ANI)