Iraq plans to restore crude oil output to pre-crisis levels

Iraq plans to gradually restore crude oil production to 4.2-4.3 million barrels per day, matching pre-Iran war levels.

Reuters | Iraq Plans To Restore Crude Oil Production Gradually To The Between Million And Million Barrels Per Day | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:22 IST
Iraq plans to restore crude oil output to pre-crisis levels
  • Country:
  • Iraq

​Iraq ​plans ‌to restore crude ​oil production gradually ‌to the between 4.2 million and 4.3 ‌million barrels per day, ‌Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream ⁠affairs said ​in ⁠a statement on Sunday.

The ⁠proposed increases would ​restore output to levels achieved ⁠before the Iran ⁠war ​and resulting closure of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.

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