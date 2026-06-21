Iraq plans to restore crude oil output to pre-crisis levels

Iraq Plans To Restore Crude Oil Production Gradually To The Between Million And Million Barrels Per Day

​Iraq ​plans ‌to restore crude ​oil production gradually ‌to the between 4.2 million and 4.3 ‌million barrels per day, ‌Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream ⁠affairs said ​in ⁠a statement on Sunday.

The ⁠proposed increases would ​restore output to levels achieved ⁠before the Iran ⁠war ​and resulting closure of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.