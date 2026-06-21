Iraq plans to restore crude oil output to pre-crisis levels
Iraq plans to gradually restore crude oil production to 4.2-4.3 million barrels per day, matching pre-Iran war levels.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq plans to restore crude oil production gradually to the between 4.2 million and 4.3 million barrels per day, Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
The proposed increases would restore output to levels achieved before the Iran war and resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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