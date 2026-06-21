If people were with them, why do they need Y-plus security?: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sushama Andhare targets rebel MPs amid defection row

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushama Andhare on Sunday took a swipe at rebel MPs who recently left the party, questioning their claims of enjoying public support while relying on Y-plus security cover. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Andhare expressed sympathy for MP Omraje Nimbalkar, the son of late Pawanraje Nimbalkar, while criticising the political choices made by leaders who have parted ways with the party.

"I have full sympathy for him. Regardless of the nature of our political relationship, one cannot overlook the fact that he has fought a battle for his father for the past 20 years... it is only natural for him to feel hurt by the verdict," Andhare said. Referring to the ongoing political turmoil in Shiv Sena (UBT) amid the alleged defection of several MPs under what has been dubbed "Operation Tiger", Andhare claimed the rebel leaders had become disconnected from the public.

"He appears quite frustrated now due to the political decisions he has made... if the people and the public were truly with him, the six MPs who left wouldn't have needed Y-plus security cover," she said. Andhare also criticised the arrangements made for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted under extensive security measures following the cancellation of the original examination over an alleged paper leak.

"In a country where the army's assistance is required to conduct an examination, can one truly boast about development?" she asked. More than 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held across the country after the May 3 examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued a fresh show-cause notice to its absentee MPs, warning them of possible disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. The notice was issued by the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, directing the MPs to submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding their absence from a crucial parliamentary party meeting.

The party warned that failure to respond would be treated as voluntary relinquishment of party membership, paving the way for action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The controversy intensified after a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday was attended by only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs. While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, remained absent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said that the process of seeking disqualification of the absent MPs had already begun. The political storm gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his faction.

The development comes amid speculation of a fresh split within Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs may join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The six MPs whose absence fuelled speculation are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

On the other hand, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting. (ANI)