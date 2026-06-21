Israeli army chief says Lebanon ceasefire fragile and forces must remain ready for combat
Israeli armed forces chief of staff Eyal Zamir warned that the ceasefire in Lebanon is fragile, requiring forces to remain highly prepared for potential combat operations.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli armed forces chief of staff Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the ceasefire in Lebanon was fragile and that forces must maintain a high level of readiness for a possible resumption of combat operations.
Speaking in southern Lebanon, Zamir said forces must be prepared to eliminate threats and transition rapidly to renewed operations if required.
ALSO READ
-
Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel
-
WRAPUP 10-Trump threatens Iran with fresh strikes as Vance leads peace talks in Switzerland
-
WRAPUP 9-Trump threatens Iran with fresh strikes as Vance attends talks in Switzerland
-
Trump says US will resume attacks if Iran does not restrain Hezbollah allies
-
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon are free to take action if under threat, Israel's Katz says