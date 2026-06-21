Israeli army chief says Lebanon ceasefire fragile and forces must remain ready for combat

Israeli Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Eyal Zamir Said On Sunday That The Ceasefire In Lebanon Was Fragile And That Forces Must Maintain A High Level Of Readiness For A Possible Resumption Of Combat Operations Speaking In Southern Lebanon

​Israeli ​armed ‌forces chief of ​staff Eyal Zamir ‌said on Sunday that the ceasefire in ‌Lebanon was fragile and ‌that forces must maintain a high ⁠level ​of ⁠readiness for a possible resumption ⁠of combat operations.

Speaking in ​southern Lebanon, Zamir ⁠said forces must be prepared ⁠to ​eliminate threats and transition ⁠rapidly to renewed operations if ⁠required.