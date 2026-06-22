South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says

Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a failed martial law attempt involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reuters | Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sungjae Was Sentenced To Years In Prison On Monday For His Involvement In The Failed Martial Law Attempt Involving Expresident Yoon Suk Yeol | Updated: 22-06-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 11:46 IST
South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
  • Country:
  • South Korea

​Former ‌South Korean ​Justice Minister Park Sung-jae ‌was sentenced to 25 years in prison ‌on Monday for his ‌involvement in the failed martial ⁠law ​attempt involving ⁠ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, ⁠the Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon ​is serving a ⁠life sentence for ⁠masterminding ​the December 2024 martial law declaration, ⁠which parliament forced him ⁠to ⁠lift within hours.

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