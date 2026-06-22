South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a failed martial law attempt involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.
- Country:
- South Korea
Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for his involvement in the failed martial law attempt involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Yoon is serving a life sentence for masterminding the December 2024 martial law declaration, which parliament forced him to lift within hours.