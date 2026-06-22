South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says

Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sungjae Was Sentenced To Years In Prison On Monday For His Involvement In The Failed Martial Law Attempt Involving Expresident Yoon Suk Yeol

​Former ‌South Korean ​Justice Minister Park Sung-jae ‌was sentenced to 25 years in prison ‌on Monday for his ‌involvement in the failed martial ⁠law ​attempt involving ⁠ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, ⁠the Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon ​is serving a ⁠life sentence for ⁠masterminding ​the December 2024 martial law declaration, ⁠which parliament forced him ⁠to ⁠lift within hours.