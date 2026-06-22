14 children killed, four injured in Lucknow coaching institute fire; high-level probe ordered: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Fourteen children were killed and four others were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a coaching institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. Speaking to the media at the site, a visibly emotional Pathak confirmed the fatalities and said authorities had completed the search operation.

"Fourteen children have lost their lives in the incident, with four injured admitted to the KGMC Trauma Centre. I have seen 14 bodies with my own eyes. Authorities have completed the search operation at the site and confirmed that no children remain trapped," Pathak said. Speaking on the situation of students rescued, Pathak said, "Our priority is providing the best possible medical treatment to the injured. Details on how and why it occurred will be ascertained only after the inquiry report. A total of thirteen children have just been brought out. They have all been sent to the hospital. It is a major incident. There is smoke inside. Every single item is being moved and checked, and every room is being inspected."

Describing the harrowing conditions inside the building, the Deputy CM said, "Every single item is being moved and checked, and every room is being inspected; there was a lot of wooden furniture inside, and the smoke from that furniture is obscuring visibility. Fire brigade personnel are inside. NDRF teams are on-site," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said the institute functioned as an animation centre and that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

"The fire broke out suddenly; this was an animation centre. Children used to come here to learn animation--creating cartoons. I haven't received any information yet on exactly how the incident started... The injured are being sent to the KGMC Trauma Centre. They were around 16-17 years old," he added. Pathak further said that orders had been issued for a high-level inquiry into the incident.

"Orders for a high-level inquiry into the incident have been issued. The Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP have been summoned to the site and instructed to investigate the causes and ensure strict action is taken to prevent such incidents in the future," he said. He further asserted, "Strict action will be taken against those found responsible with no leniency.

The government has assured full support to the affected families and said all necessary assistance will be provided. The fire reportedly broke out in a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze triggered panic among those inside.

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Aman said, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured." The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)