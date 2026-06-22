Colombian peso up 1.5% following right-wing presidential candidate's win
The Colombian peso surged to its strongest level since February 2020, rising 1.48% to 3,390 per dollar, following right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella's presidential election win.
- Country:
- Colombia
The Colombian peso rose 1.48% in early Monday trading to 3,390 per dollar after right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella narrowly won the country's presidential election.
Colombia's currency hit its strongest level since February 2020, one day after De La Espriella defeated leftist Ivan Cepeda, securing 49.66% of the vote with 99.99% of polling stations counted.