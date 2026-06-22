The Colombian Peso Rose In Early Monday Trading To

​The ‌Colombian peso ​rose 1.48% in early ‌Monday trading to 3,390 per dollar after right-wing ‌candidate Abelardo De ‌La Espriella narrowly won the country's ⁠presidential ​election.

Colombia's ⁠currency hit its strongest ⁠level since February 2020, one ​day after De ⁠La Espriella defeated ⁠leftist ​Ivan Cepeda, securing 49.66% of the ⁠vote with 99.99% ⁠of ⁠polling stations counted.