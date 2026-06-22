Games-Glasgow's leaner Commonwealth Games model inspires future hosts, organisers say

Glasgows Ability To Host The Commonwealth Games More Sustainably And Affordably Has Spurred Increased Interest Among Future Host Cities And Potential Host Nations

Glasgow's ability to host the Commonwealth Games more sustainably and affordably has ​spurred increased interest among future host cities and potential ​host nations, Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir said ‌on ​Monday, a month before the scaled-down Games begin. The Scottish city, which was confirmed as the host in October 2024 after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to cost concerns, ‌raced against time to deliver a slimmer Commonwealth Games with only 10 sports and a budget 60% smaller than the 2022 edition.

The organisers said in a media briefing that Glasgow's model had opened the door for future Games to be hosted by countries concerned ‌about costs. "We wanted to take the Commonwealth Games around the Commonwealth, not to just have it bounce back and forth ‌between the members that could afford a very large-scale event," said Sadleir.

"Because we’ve made these changes... hosts are saying, hey, we can do this, this is doable." India's Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Games while the host for 2034 has yet to be decided.

The 2026 edition will cost 160 million pounds ($210 million), a ⁠drastic ​drop from the previous Games in ⁠Birmingham which cost 780 million pounds, said Phil Batty, CEO of the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company. This year's budget is also significantly smaller than the 576-million-pound budget ⁠when Glasgow hosted the event for the first time in 2014.

GAMES WILL USE EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE Batty said the leaner budget was made possible not ​only by reducing the number of sports but also by designing the Games around the city's existing infrastructure after it ⁠hosted a number of recent international events, including the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

"We've got a city that's hosting major events on an annual, bi-annual basis ⁠and ​each of those events has been able to learn and build on the previous one," Batty said. The city's public infrastructure offered increased sustainability by moving to an all-electric fleet of vehicles, including the shuttle bus service.

"We've designed the event to the ⁠footprint of the city," Batty added. With the event kicking off on July 23, four days after the World Cup final, Batty ⁠said he hoped the Tartan Army ⁠and the wider Scottish public would continue their festivities at the Commonwealth Games.

"The World Cup will finish just before the Games begins and that energy will carry on not just in ‌Glasgow but across the ‌whole of Scotland," he said. ($1 = 0.7554 pounds)