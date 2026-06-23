US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening a new investigation into a fatal Tesla crash in Texas, its 40th such probe since 2016.

Reuters | A Us Agency On Monday Said It Is Opening A New Special Crash Investigation Into The June Fatal Crash Of A Tesla Model That Struck A Katy | Updated: 23-06-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 01:19 IST
US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home
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​A ​U.S. agency ‌on Monday ​said it is opening a ‌new special crash investigation into the June 19 fatal crash ‌of a Tesla Model 3 ‌that struck a Katy, Texas, home allegedly using an advanced ⁠driver ​assistance ⁠system that fatally injured a 76-year-old ⁠woman.

Since 2016, the National ​Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened ⁠more than three dozen Tesla ⁠special crash ​investigations where advanced driver assistance systems such ⁠as Autopilot were suspected of ⁠being ⁠used with 20 crash deaths reported.

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