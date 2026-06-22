EU trade chief set to host China's commerce minister on June 29

Chinese Commerce Minister ​Wang Wentao will visit ​Brussels on June ‌29 for ​a meeting with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission spokesperson ‌said on Monday. • Last week, European Union leaders told the European Commission, which oversees the bloc's trade policy, to ‌produce results from dialogue with the EU's main trading ‌partners, including China, and to ensure the bloc has all the trade instruments it needs to defend its interests.

• The Commission plans ⁠to ​propose a ⁠law requiring EU companies to diversify their sources of key supplies. • ⁠China's goods trade surplus with the EU hit €360.6 billion in ​2025, a 15% increase on 2024, and has expanded ⁠by 10% in the first four months of this year as ⁠Chinese ​firms have sold more to the EU and imported less.

• Beijing has also exploited its dominance ⁠in processing of critical minerals by placing export restrictions on ⁠rare earths in ⁠April 2025, a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs that has also hit ‌EU ‌companies.