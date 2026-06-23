'Faces of hidden traitors revealed': Sanjay Raut on UBT MPs joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the six rebel Lok Sabha MPs who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of betraying the party and acting out of personal and financial interests. Addressing a press conference, Raut questioned the role of the MPs in the Shinde-led faction and claimed that Maharashtra politics was witnessing rampant defections and political opportunism.

"What will be their role? Just yesterday, their party faced defeat in the Legislative Council elections in Nashik. All the BJP votes went to another candidate. Within two hours of that, Gokul Gite was bought and inducted into the party. This is the kind of politics happening in Maharashtra right now," Raut alleged. Drawing a parallel with the unveiling of statues, the UBT Sena Rajya Sabha MP said the identities of "hidden traitors" had now been exposed.

"Just as covered statues are unveiled, the faces of hidden traitors have also been revealed. They say we did not respect them. If there was no respect in our party, then what were they doing here for so many years?" he said. Raut rejected the claim that the MPs switched sides for development funds, asserting that records showed they had not fully utilised the funds already allocated to them.

"They say they left for development funds. But data shows that they could not even utilise the funds they had already received. Now they are talking about funds. For them, funds mean contracting," he alleged. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also accused members of the Shinde faction of straying from the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"Yesterday, a leader of the Shinde faction made derogatory remarks about Balasaheb Thackeray. Are these the people taking Balasaheb's ideals forward?" he asked. Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister was currently touring the state and meeting party workers, adding that protests had already been held against the defecting MPs in Nanded.

"The voters will never forgive them. Uddhav Thackeray is on a tour and will meet party workers. In Nanded, our workers protested against the traitors," he said. Raut also targeted former party MP Sanjay Dina Patil, alleging that if he had genuine grievances, he should have raised them within the party rather than defecting.

"If there was so much resentment, he should have resigned. He should have come to Matoshree and voiced his concerns," Raut said. Claiming to possess information about recent financial transactions, Raut alleged that details were under scrutiny and would be revealed at an appropriate time.

"We have a lot of information. We will reveal everything when the right time comes," he said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that leaders joining the Shinde faction were being encouraged to make false statements against their former party.

"After joining the Shinde faction, people are given a pill to lie," he remarked. Raut also asserted that defections were not recognised under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and warned against attempts to intimidate Shiv Sena workers.

"Do not try to show guns to Shiv Sainiks. I am still in Bhandup. Do not try to threaten by showing guns. Remove your security and come face me," he said. The remarks come amid an intensifying political battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena following the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to the ruling faction. (ANI)