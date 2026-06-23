Atletico Madrid reportedly demand EUR500 million for Julian Alvarez from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have reportedly told Barcelona to pay EUR500 million if they want to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, amid growing transfer speculation surrounding the forward, according to FotMob. Following Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Austria, Alvarez hinted at his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, triggering fresh interest in his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alvarez joined Atletico in 2024 from Manchester City and has since been in impressive form, scoring 49 goals in 106 appearances under Diego Simeone. He has outscored all his teammates over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old has recorded 66 goal contributions, 18 more than Antoine Griezmann during the same period, making him a key figure in Atletico's attack since the 2024-25 campaign.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for the Argentine forward, while Real Madrid previously submitted a EUR150 million bid, which was rejected. However, in light of Alvarez's recent comments, Atletico have strongly responded to Barcelona's interest. In a statement reported by Spanish outlet AS, club sources said as quoted by FotMob, "We've seen how Barcelona operates in the past. There is no amount Barcelona can pay for Julian, and he will not be transferred to Barcelona."

The club further added that the only possible route for Barcelona would be the activation of his full release clause. "Either they pay the EUR500m release clause or nothing." Atletico also suggested potential legal action against Barcelona over the matter. Alvarez, meanwhile, addressed the situation in an interview with ESPN, saying, "I can't hide, nor act as if I don't want to be clear, I'm trying to be honest. I spoke with people at Atletico, and I think the best thing for everyone involved is for me to leave. "I want to fulfil my dream." (ANI)