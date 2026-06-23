Maharashtra: MVA leaders protest outside Assembly against rising inflation

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders held a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly against the rising inflation and hike in fuel prices.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:24 IST
Maharashtra: MVA leaders protest outside Assembly against rising inflation
MVA leaders protest outside Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders held a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly against the rising inflation and hike in fuel prices. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sunil Prabhu and Ambadas Danve joined the protest, holding a banner which read, "A nation free from inflation, a BJP-free India."

This comes amid the ongoing Assembly Session. The Centre had hiked the petrol and diesel prices in the wake of the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil trade route, amid the West Asia conflict.

On Monday, the Opposition MLAs staged a protest over the issue of loan waiver for farmers on the first day of the Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly Session. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, along with several other leaders, raised slogans, "Make the farmers' 7/12 land records clean" against the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed major political development after six UBT Sena MPs, including Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar were formally inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Addressing a press conference, Shinde said that he does not leave anything half done and "Operation Tiger is successful".

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut continued his criticism of the party's six Lok Sabha MPs who switched parties. In a post on X, Raut took a swipe at the MPs over their defection and questioned the source of funding for their travel by chartered aircraft.

Replying to a social media post, Raut wrote, "85 Crores! The price of this Member of Parliament! Loot the public's wealth! Who is paying lakhs of rupees for the charter plane?" Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he would soon present his side on the ongoing political developments within the party, as the organisation grapples with a major setback. (ANI)

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