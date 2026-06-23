Attack kills 20 in Nigeria's central Plateau attack

At least 20 people were killed in a weekend attack on a community in Nigeria's Plateau state, highlighting ongoing communal violence despite government security efforts.

Reuters | Police In Nigerias Central Plateau State Said On Tuesday That People Had Been Killed In A Weekend Attack On A Community In Bokkos District | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:08 IST
Attack kills 20 in Nigeria's central Plateau attack
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

​Police in Nigeria's central Plateau state said on Tuesday that ‌20 people had been killed in a weekend attack on a community in Bokkos district, the latest in a ‌region plagued by communal attacks despite repeated security ‌deployments and government vows to stem the attacks.

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