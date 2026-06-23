Attack kills 20 in Nigeria's central Plateau attack

Police In Nigerias Central Plateau State Said On Tuesday That People Had Been Killed In A Weekend Attack On A Community In Bokkos District

​Police in Nigeria's central Plateau state said on Tuesday that ‌20 people had been killed in a weekend attack on a community in Bokkos district, the latest in a ‌region plagued by communal attacks despite repeated security ‌deployments and government vows to stem the attacks.