Folarin Balogun said his unusual path to the United States team feels destined, as the Brooklyn-born forward prepares to help the Americans chase a first perfect World Cup group-stage campaign in ‌Thursday's match against Turkey.

Balogun was born in New York in 2001 after his mother Florence, then seven months pregnant, was prevented from boarding a flight back to London. Raised in England by Nigerian parents, he played for England at youth level before switching allegiance to the United States in 2023. "I'm very ‌proud and very honoured," Balogun told reporters on Monday. "I feel like it's happened in the way it has for a reason and for ‌me to go out there in the first game and score two goals and win, for me it's beyond explainable how special and unique my story is to be in here."

The forward said the attention around his birth story was understandable during a tournament in which U.S. players have drawn increased scrutiny from fans eager to learn more about ⁠them. "I'm very ​proud to be American and to represent ⁠America," he said. "The story has picked up a bit of attention, but I think it's expected. We're at the World Cup and it's an opportunity for the fans to ⁠get to know more about us as players."

Balogun's background is one of several international threads in a diverse U.S. squad, which includes players born in the Netherlands, Germany ​and Mexico, as well as Ricardo Pepi, who grew up in the border city of El Paso, Texas. DIVERSITY IN U.S.

Balogun said that ⁠mix reflected the country the team represents. "The team has always been diverse since I've come here," he said. "It's no different from America, an extremely diverse place. But I think that ⁠the ​most important thing for us is to stay focused on what we're doing here."

The United States have secured top spot in the group, while Turkey have been eliminated, but Thursday's match at Los Angeles Stadium still offers a chance at history. The Americans have never won all three ⁠group games at a World Cup. "The most important thing is to go out there and win," Balogun said. "Three wins from three games is an ⁠opportunity to create history and to ⁠put a positive message out there, not just for ourselves but towards other teams."

Balogun is on a yellow card and another booking would rule him out of the round of 32, though he said he wants ‌to remain available. "I want ‌to play every game," he said. "But it's also important to be smart."